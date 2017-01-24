I'll pretty much take dogs over people any day of the week, and viral dog stories reinforce this already excellent decision. The latest, as uncovered by Buzzfeed, involves an iPhone, a fluffy white dog, and a heaping of puppy love. Buzzfeed News uncovered a series of tweets from 20-year-old Edison Fontanilla, who is the proud puppy parent of one-year-old Samoyed puppy Kygo. When Fontanilla and his family went on vacation, they left their white fluffball behind. After nearly three weeks had passed, Fontanilla's family decided to try and bridge the gap — by FaceTiming with their beloved pooch. The result? One seriously confused — and then absolutely elated — pupper.
This is my dog realizing hes fting with me & my family because were away on vacay and look how happy he got. ?????? pic.twitter.com/ywXpE651iQ— Edison Fontanilla (@deeeameddie) January 16, 2017
The photos now boast over 25,000 retweets and 42,000 likes, because, uh, who wouldn't be obsessed with a smiling Kygo? It's clear from Fontanilla's tweets that these two are awesome pals.
Lol i know its only been a year. But yes he will forever be my bestfriend ? @sharpestacey pic.twitter.com/Zgi0XpakXS— Edison Fontanilla (@deeeameddie) October 26, 2016
Time to go hug a dog. We are not worthy of their endless affection.
