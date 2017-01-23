Stephen Colbert is here to make the Emmy Awards great again. Variety reports that the face of the Late Show has been picked to host the 2017 Emmy Awards telecast, set to air on September 17. Colbert first made a name for himself by playing the role of an ultra-conservative newsman on Comedy Central's The Colbert Report, and has already infused more politics into the Late Show than his predecessor David Letterman. It's no surprise, then, that his statement about his latest gig included a sly jab at Donald Trump's tiny turnout for his inauguration: “This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period, both in person and around the globe.” Colbert's commitment to his character makes him quite the choice for the award show. Will the Emmy Awards go the route of the Golden Globes, and illustrate just how deeply politics are ingrained in Hollywood? While we can't speak to what the still-to-be-decided nominees will say in their speeches, Colbert as host promises that the biggest night in TV will likely be filled with subtle-but-snarky quips at the POTUS' expense. Yep, this night will be big. Yuuuge, even.
