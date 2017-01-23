You Need To See Nina Dobrev’s La La Land-Themed Birthday Party

The Oscar nominations won't be revealed until tomorrow, but it looks like one of 2016's most talked-about movies already has a high-profile fan. Nina Dobrev turned 28 earlier this month, and last weekend, she celebrated with a La La Land-themed party. The Vampire Diaries star shared photos from the festivities on Instagram, and it looks like quite the affair. Dobrev's BFF Julianne Hough sported a yellow dress similar to the one worn by Emma Stone's character, Mia.
Dobrev and Scream Queens star Glen Powell also recreated the still from the movie's poster.
Plenty of other big-name stars attended the blowout, which was a joint celebration between Dobrev and polo player Ronnie Bacardi, EW reports. Aaron Paul and Derek Hough were also there to join in on the fun.
And while no birthday party is complete without cake, we'd be lying if we said we weren't jealous of Dobrev's unicorn-themed masterpiece. Even Ryan Gosling would be jealous of this rainbow-hued treat.
