Gwen Stefani Takes Stage With Blake Shelton For “Hella Good” Performance

Gwen Stefani joined boyfriend Blake Shelton onstage for a surprise performance during Luke Bryan's "Crash My Playa" festival. Their duet began during Shelton's encore. He started by playing "Footloose," then Stefani joined him. The crowd went understandably wild.
Stefani played No Doubt's 2001 smash "Hella Good," sending the assembled into a tizzy.
Stefani also posted media from the performance on her Snapchat. We feel we must point out that Stefani has now completed the arc of the archetypal Orange County person. Early interest in safe punk, followed by a self-conscious transition into more Top 40-type pop, and concluded by nestling into a country period. Stefani does all of this with a preternatural grace and self-possession that we envy.
