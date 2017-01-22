Ah, 1991. A year of fashion greatness that knew no boundaries. Case in point: Prince William and Princess Kate. Two decades before the royal wedding heard 'round the world; the little prince was paying a visit to Canada wearing — what else? — the classic double-denim Canadian tuxedo (Harry sported a similar ensemble, of course). Meanwhile, back in England, the future princess and her sister Pippa Middleton were decked out in matching '90s puff-sleeved glory for Kate's original "royal" wedding duties — as bridesmaid. You can watch the delightful throwback video, courtesy of The Daily Mail, below. Okay, it wasn't exactly royal: According to People, Kate and Pippa's '90s wedding-party stint was for the marriage of their uncle, Gary Goldsmith, to Miranda Foote. But there's no way Baby Kate didn't get some wedding style inspiration from all that pastel pink — and those flower crowns. At least the frowning flower girl from Kate and William's wedding certainly seems to have gotten the memo. Princess Kate will be putting her wedding party skills to use once again this year — along with Princess Charlotte, who we can only hope will carry on the frowning-flower-girl legacy — for Pippa's wedding in May. And if Kate decides to bring back puff sleeves for the occasion, well, we won't be complaining.
