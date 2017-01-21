We have so many burning questions about Pitch Perfect 3. What will it be about, now that so many Barden Bellas have graduated from college? Why are there no Treblemakers? What will they sing? How will they gross us out this time? The first sneak peek at the December movie is up on Facebook right now. Does it answer any of these?
Aca-nope. (That's how that works, right?) But we don't really care because what it does show is our favorite a cappella ladies busting some serious moves on their first day on the set. What's more, they're all there in their gym clothes and no makeup, looking every bit as gorgeous as they do in full costume. "We choreographed a few numbers, and I need to keep stretching," Anna Camp tells the camera. "The music is harder than ever and better than ever," Kelly Jackle declares. "The Bellas is back," concludes Ester Dean. "We never left, actually. Y'all just haven't seen us." Well, that's not our fault, is it?
Advertisement