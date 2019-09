The Internet Is In Love With This Buddhist Monk Who’s Also A Makeup Artist

Being a makeup artist and a Buddhist monk might seem like two mutually exclusive career paths. But then, you haven't met Kodo Nishimura , a Tokyo-based, 26-year-old Buddhist monk — who also happens to moonlight as a makeup artist. And a very good one, at that. Nishimura earned his monk title in 2015 after years of training. His double life began after he “helped a friend with her makeup and saw how happy it made her,” he told BuzzFeed News . Since then, he's worked with familiar faces like Ashley Smith and Christina Milian, and has worked his magic behind the scenes at the Miss Universe pageant.