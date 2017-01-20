The presidential inauguration is happening right now, and naturally, journalists and social media people are running around like headless chickens. But that doesn't excuse the tweet that Good Morning America just sent noting the arrival of the Clintons. Whoever manages the official account for the TV program tweeted, "LIVE NOW: Former Pres. Bill Clinton and wife Hillary Clinton arrive at the U.S. Capitol on #InaugurationDay: http://ABCNews.com/LIVE" ...and "wife"?!
LIVE NOW: Former Pres. Bill Clinton and wife Hillary Clinton arrive at the U.S. Capitol on #InaugurationDay: https://t.co/awrxco46Zw pic.twitter.com/TPvfca41mO— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 20, 2017
So you're telling us that you can be one of the most accomplished women in the world, but you're always going to be known for being married to a former president. Let's list everything that Hillary Clinton is, besides a former's president's wife: former Senator, former Secretary of State, first woman to be nominated for president by a major party, former presidential candidate.
Here are some alternatives you could have used, GMA, and all of them fit in 140 characters. (We checked.) - "LIVE: Former Pres. Bill Clinton and Sec. of State Hillary Clinton arrive at the U.S. Capitol on #InaugurationDay: http://ABCNews.com/LIVE" -" LIVE NOW: Former Pres. Bill Clinton & Sen. Hillary Clinton arrive at the U.S. Capitol on #InaugurationDay: http://ABCNews.com/LIVE" - "LIVE: Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and husband Bill arrive at the U.S. Capitol on #InaugurationDay: http://ABCNews.com/LIVE" It's 2017, guys. Do better.
