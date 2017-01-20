There's a new catchphrase in town. And we have Serena Williams to thank. On Thursday Williams defeated Lucie Šafářová 6-3, 6-4 in the second round at the Australian Open. The game was, by all measures, intense. Though, during a press conference, one reporter felt differently. "Congrats on the win but, um, it looked a little bit of a scrappy performance," he remarked. The queen of Grand Slam titles ever so gracefully called him out. "I think that’s a very negative thing to say. Are you serious?" He responded, "Just my observation." "Well, you should have been out there. That wasn’t very kind. You should apologize. Do you want to apologize?" He did. She then continued to discuss both her performance while praising her opponent. There are 101 ways this exchange could've gone differently. However, Williams' concise directive, "You should apologize," did more than demand kindness. It demanded accountability for rudeness. Well done. Adding that one to my list of "How to respond to respond rude people in 2017." Watch it all unfold, below.
