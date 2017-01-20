This 7-Year-Old’s Explanation For Surviving A Brush With Death Makes Total Sense

Seven-year-old Styles Johnson IV got hit by a car near his home in Arizona last Friday. Don't worry — this story has a happy ending. After he was knocked into his neighbor's yard, paramedics took him to Phoenix Children’s Hospital. He had a concussion but made it back home in no time. How'd he pull this off? Superpowers, obviously. "My little brother was hit by a car today and he said he's lucky he's Spiderman or else he wouldn't have survived," his 20-year-old sister Cecily Gueyser tweeted. Johnson doubts that any other kid could've made it.
my little brother was hit by a car today and he said he's lucky he's spiderman or else he wouldn't have survived pic.twitter.com/GeQTb6QXeW— Cess (@befourisleep) January 14, 2017
This theory didn't come out of the blue. Johnson's long been obsessed with Spiderman, Gueyser told Buzzfeed. "Everything is Spider-Man. ... He’s seen it, he’s read it, he has it." It's a good thing he studied up on how to travel through the air unscathed, because it looks like this ability came in handy. Marvel, for one, is thankful for that.
@befourisleep Thank goodness for your Spidey sense! We're glad to hear our favorite web-slinger is okay.?️— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 17, 2017
