Canadian musician and bonafide heartthrob Shawn Mendes has a penchant for surprising us. (Remember that one time he casually answered in the affirmative to the question, "Would you ever date a fan?") But we definitely didn't see his most recent Snapchat revelation coming: Mendes shared with his followers on the app that he's a big fan of Sol De Janeiro Bum Bum Cream — the top-selling tush lotion sold at Sephora.
He captioned the snap, "No joke best smelling stuff on earth. No I don't use it on my bum. Hands only." And predictably, the confession had fans freaking out — they took to Twitter to profess their unwavering appreciation for his Brazilian beauty recommendation. And though we didn't expect Mendes of all people to become the unofficial Bum Bum Cream spokesperson, we can't really argue with him: Even we called the scent — which is a dreamy blend of almond, pistachio, salted caramel, and musk — some form of tropical heaven in a jar. The stuff smells good.
But there's one more thing to be excited about. You can now scoop up the fan-favorite moisturizer in fragrance form at Sephora. What's more, the spray is priced at $32, which makes Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Body Mist Fragrance a cool eight bucks cheaper than the original. Maybe we'll put that money saved toward some Shawn Mendes tickets.
Advertisement