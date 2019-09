He captioned the snap, "No joke best smelling stuff on earth. No I don't use it on my bum. Hands only." And predictably, the confession had fans freaking out — they took to Twitter to profess their unwavering appreciation for his Brazilian beauty recommendation. And though we didn't expect Mendes of all people to become the unofficial Bum Bum Cream spokesperson, we can't really argue with him: Even we called the scent — which is a dreamy blend of almond, pistachio, salted caramel, and musk — some form of tropical heaven in a jar. The stuff smells good.