The Screen Actors Guild Awards is one of the few Hollywood award shows that's exclusively for performers. This year, the show will air on TNT and TBS on Sunday, January 29, and honor nominees such as Denzel Washington (Fences), Ryan Gosling (La La Land), Natalie Portman (Jackie), and Emily Blunt (The Girl On The Train). While there will be plenty of stars receiving awards, one thing that the SAG Awards won't have is a host. While some might see this as a lost opportunity for Jimmy Fallon or Ellen DeGeneres to entertain the masses, there's a very important reason why the SAG Awards prefer to go sans-host. According to a 2013 interview with producer Kathy Connell for the SAG Awards blog, it all has to do with timing. Connell tells the blog: "We chose to not have a host was because we didn’t want the time taken away from the people we were honoring. Our show is just two hours long. We wanted the whole evening to be about the actors and not about one personality." The lack of host puts the focus back on the performers. In addition to traditional actors and actresses, the SAG Awards also honor stunt performers in two categories: Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series, and Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture. The takeaway: If you watch award shows exclusively to see which of your favorite stars takes home a prize, the SAG Awards will be your favorite ceremony of the season.
