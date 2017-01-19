Nick Viall, we've had enough of your shit. In People's new promo for The Bachelor, we see that the former Bachelorette contestant is taking the ladies to meet his folks on the family farm. However, it won't be all pony rides for the women vying for Viall's heart: Nick is putting the ladies to work by having them shovel manure. Yep, manure. Though we don't get too much context for the poo-shoveling, the voiceover does say the women will have to dig through it in order to "win Nick's heart." Putting up with a lot of shit is probably not the best way to start a relationship, but try telling that to the contestants who are all too willing subject themselves to the weekly rose ceremony. One person not getting her hands dirty in the new clip is Corinne, who pouts and insists she "needs sushi." I wouldn't be surprised if Corinne's longtime nanny steps up to the plate instead... and that Nick finds the whole thing adorable. Check out the clip below:
