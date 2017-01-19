You Need To Read President Obama’s Beautiful Final Letter

The day is finally here, everyone. It is President Obama's last full day in office. At this time tomorrow, we'll have a new POTUS. To be honest, our hearts have been hurting a little. (Okay, a lot.) We're just not ready to say goodbye to the Obamas. But after reading this beautiful final letter from the president to the American people today, we have to admit our spirits are slightly lifted. Tradition dictates that the outgoing president pens a letter for his successor. But this year, Obama also wrote a thank-you note to the people. "You made me a better President, and you made me a better man," he wrote, echoing the words of his wife Michelle in her final speech. He went on to describe the moments that have impacted him the most over the last eight years — seeing communities helping each other during the recession; mourning with families and singing "Amazing Grace" after the Charleston shooting; celebrating the SCOTUS decision that legalized same-sex marriage. But the thing he will treasure most is the same principle that has carried him through the last eight years: The American people are inherently good. "I've seen you, the American people, in all your decency, determination, good humor, and kindness. And in your daily acts of citizenship, I've seen our future unfolding," he wrote. Obama also he reminded us of the importance of being united as we move forward. "And when the arc of progress seems slow, remember: America is not the project of any one person," he wrote. "The single most powerful word in our democracy is the word 'We.' 'We the People.' 'We shall overcome.' Yes, we can." Yes, we can. Read the entire letter here.
