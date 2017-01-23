30 Reasons To Shop Target’s New Modern Collection

Meet Modern by Dwell Magazine: Target's new home collection in collaboration with Dwell. You might want to get acquainted with it — you'll be seeing its pieces in your friends' homes for years to come.
The 122-piece line is perfect for those who love modern design, but can't afford some of the pricier options out there. Everything ranges from $16.99 to $399.99. "Sometimes the misconception with modern is, modern is expensive," Greg Van Bellinger, vice president of product design and development at Target, tells Refinery29. This collection proves it doesn't have to be that way.
Another misconception about modern design is that everything in your house has to be modern for it to work. But here, you can shop either the individual pieces for an eclectic effect or buy the whole enchilada. With indoor and outdoor options — tables, chairs, chaise lounges, extremely attractive bar carts, and more — as well as lots of accessories, there's plenty to choose from.
And now, the most important part: We haven't seen a line this Instagrammable (or Pin-worthy) in a long time. As people's aesthetic taste levels rise thanks to social media, Bellinger thinks it's important for the design world to keep up. "People have higher expectations, because beautiful stuff is getting repinned all the time," he says. The graphic throw pillows and copper accent pieces help give everything that Valencia-filter effect.
Dwell’s co-directors of product design, Christopher Deam and Nick Dine, designed the line along with Target. They're still hard at work: There will be new picks to shop in summer and fall 2017.
Ahead, see our favorites from Modern by Dwell Magazine.