Among other things, social media is where we turn to see what our fave celebs are eating. First there were Snapchat stories, where Chrissy Teigen and Kylie Jenner gave us sneak peeks into their kitchens. We even learned Teigen's secret for whipping up a batch of perfectly hard boiled eggs. Then there were Instagram stories where Lauren Conrad baked a golden and bubbling chicken pot pie. And now entrepreneur, and former reality TV star, Lo Bosworth is also getting in on the action by showing us what's for dinner. On tonight's menu? It's BBQ ribs, y'all.
Bosworth takes us through the surprisingly easy motions of roasting a rack of spare ribs. A cooking feat that previously may have seemed too labor-intensive for our weeknight kitchen endeavors is simplified in 17 snapshots. There's even a homemade dry rub and BBQ sauce wrapped up in there, too! Check out the slides ahead to feel like a finger-licking-good rib pro in no time.