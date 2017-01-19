The Internet Is In Love With This Michelle Obama Gif — & We See Why

Let’s cut right to the chase: We’re really, really going to miss Michelle Obama. Over the past eight years, the unstoppable First Lady has exemplified what it means to be a class act and a total badass at the same damn time. Brilliant, kind, ambitious, honest, and above all, human, Obama is everything a person could ever aspire to be, inside and out. And, yes, her style and beauty prowess has certainly helped to make her all the more #iconic. While we’re unquestionably sad that today is the last day we’ll be able to call Michelle our First Lady, we’re also beyond grateful that we’ve had her to look up to since President Barack Obama first made history all the way back in 2008. We’ve watched her rise to the occasion and then some, taking her role as the president’s wife and turning it into a bona fide leadership position of its own. We’ve watched her make a major impact on the fashion industry, appear on the cover of Vogue (three times!), and evolve into her signature beauty look of slick, black liner and a glossy lip. Oh, and we’ve also watched her rock some of the freshest hairstyles we’ve seen on a First Lady since Jackie O. Need proof? This 10-second GIF of Obama’s various looks over the years, created by the developers at CompanyReviews, is just the distraction we needed from tearing up over her final Instagram as FLOTUS. Thanks for everything, Mom – uh, we mean Michelle.
