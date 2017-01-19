The Women's March, taking place on January 21, has quickly become a nationwide movement. Over 200,000 people are attending on Facebook, and that's just the march in D.C. The protest, which is standing up for women and rejecting the principles of President-elect Trump, has won the support of many influential celebrities, and now Beyoncé is throwing herself behind the cause. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the singer expressed her appreciation for the march and offered her support for the movement.
"Together with Chime for Change, we raise our voices as mothers, as artists, and as activists," she writes. "As #GlobalCitizens, we can make our voices heard and turn awareness into meaningful action and positive change." The 35-year-old posted these words along with the red, white, and blue logo of the march. According to the Huffington Post, Beyoncé joins celebrities like America Ferrera, Katy Perry, Scarlett Johansson, Olivia Wilde, Amy Schumer, Cher, Uzo Aduba and Zendaya in supporting the cause. This isn't surprising since Beyoncé was very much a supporter of Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election. It's unconfirmed if this means Beyoncé will be performing at the event, but we're sure "Single Ladies" will be stuck in everyone's heads regardless.
