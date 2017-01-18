By now, you've probably spotted several guides to attending the Women's March in Washington, D.C., this weekend. But not everyone is physically able to attend in person — and that's why one online movement is putting together a virtual march for people with disabilities. The Disability March is designed for those with disabilities and chronic illnesses to participate virtually and makes activism accessible to people who may not be able to march at the event on Saturday. The Disability March allows people with disabilities or physical limitations to submit their names and reasons for wanting to join the protest. The images and text will then be put up on the website in time for the Women's March on Saturday to create a digital archive of those who want to show solidarity with the march. Sonya Huber, one of the Disability March's organizers, told Mashable that the idea for a virtual march formed because she wanted to attend the march, but realized that it wouldn't be the best idea for her health. "The march, combined with the drive, would have done a number on my immune system at the beginning of a busy semester," Huber, who lives with a few autoimmune disorders, told Mashable. "I began to wonder about other ways to be visible, especially for our community, besides marching — even though the march will of course include many disabled people," she added. "Since the disabled community is going to be so impacted by the Republican agenda, it seemed that giving people a platform to tell their individual stories was most appropriate." Given that protests aren't always accessible for everyone, it's great to see a movement that's a little more inclusive. If you want to join, you can submit your statement until Friday, January 20. Related Video:
