For reality TV stars, one fast track to fame is a sex tape. For conservative political pundits, it’s attacking Beyoncé. For some reason, right-of-center politicians and commentators think that slamming Bey buys them cool points. It doesn’t . Hip-hop scholar and cultural critic Marc Lamont Hill could barely contain his composure in the face of such disrespect. A CNN commentator, Kayleigh McEnany, was the latest public figure to jump on the anti-Beyoncé bandwagon. During a conversation about the talent lineup for Trump’s inauguration, McEnany had this to say about the greatest living performer: “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and it’s all what you see. Because when I heard Toby Keith, I was like, ‘Way better than Beyoncé, Katy Perry, and all the other Obama performers.’ Toby Keith is A-list for me and all the other deplorables out there.” It’s one thing to push back on Beyoncé’s lyrics and performance of sexuality — that's just shallow and sexist. But to insult her performance abilities is just…unacceptable. Hill’s reaction to McEnany’s comments was priceless.