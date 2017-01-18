Everyone knows Andy Cohen as host of Watch What Happens Live, where he talks about the lives of his celebrity guests and Bravo's reality stars. But now, with his new gig as the host of Fox's Love Connection reboot, Cohen will be taking things up a notch by delving into the love lives of total strangers. And it seems like he's already practicing by opening up about his own romantic life, something he doesn't do often. Spoiler alert: it's wonderful. "I found a really sweet guy, and [we’re] just taking it day by day,"the 48-year-old told Entertainment Tonight at a Television Critics Association event this week. "He’s smart, and is own person, and very cute." Plus, he knows how to play it cool around Cohen's celebrity cohorts: "You can put him with anyone and he’ll roll with it." So, who is this Mr. Wonderful? Cohen has reportedly been dating 28-year-old Harvard grad student Clifton Dassuncao for over two years now. The star first talked about the relationship in his 2016 memoir, Superficial: More Adventures From the Andy Cohen Diaries (in which he included photos of the two, but not Dassuncao's name). In the book, he gushed about his love's good looks, referring to him as the "Brazilian Andy Samberg." Sounds like a catch to us!
