Abigail Breslin Defends Friendship With Tiffany Trump

Marquita Harris
Late last night, Scream Queens' Abigail Breslin posted a candid photo at a birthday dinner with a few friends. One of those friends was Tiffany Trump, daughter of President-elect Donald Trump.

The photo didn't go over well with Breslin's fans. Commenters immediately began criticizing the actress for being chummy with Tiffany. Particularly due to Breslin's clear anti-Trump stance."Unfollowed!" some users commented, in what was the tamest of vicious attacks. But Breslin defended her actions, and her friend, against the nasty response.
Breslin's message is clear: She will be friends with anyone she so desires. And, as the actress points out, the fact that so many people were quick to show so much hate toward someone for their parent's actions is pretty troubling.
