Abigail Breslin Defends Friendship With Tiffany Trump

Late last night, Scream Queens' Abigail Breslin posted a candid photo at a birthday dinner with a few friends. One of those friends was Tiffany Trump, daughter of President-elect Donald Trump.
The photo didn't go over well with Breslin's fans. Commenters immediately began criticizing the actress for being chummy with Tiffany. Particularly due to Breslin's clear anti-Trump stance."Unfollowed!" some users commented, in what was the tamest of vicious attacks. But Breslin defended her actions, and her friend, against the nasty response.
ALRIGHT Everyone commenting mean shit on my last insta, I have known Tiff for years she's a beautiful soul and regardless of ur (contd)— Abigail Breslin (@yoabbaabba) January 18, 2017
Political views, do not take it out on her it is completely unfair— Abigail Breslin (@yoabbaabba) January 18, 2017
Also I would like to ask every single person on here how they'd feel if they were persecuted solely based on the actions of their parents.— Abigail Breslin (@yoabbaabba) January 18, 2017
Breslin's message is clear: She will be friends with anyone she so desires. And, as the actress points out, the fact that so many people were quick to show so much hate toward someone for their parent's actions is pretty troubling.
