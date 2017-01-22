Slip on that Technicolor dreamcoat — and a pair of Snapchat glasses while you're at it. January's new moon falls in quirky, geeky and completely magical Aquarius. If you were waiting for Mercury retrograde's smoke to clear before updating gadgets, this tech-savvy new moon sanctions a trip to the Genius Bar — and yes, the checkout iPad at the Apple Store. It's also time to make some wishes from the "rainbows and unicorns" category. Early this week, start dreaming the "impossible" dream. When the new moon goes down on Friday, write those wishes down and slip them under a crystal. (So very metaphysical...so very Aquarian.) Six months from now — during a powerful lunar eclipse in Aquarius on August 7 — pull out that paper and give it a read. Some of those "OMG...really?" visions will have sprung to life...and then some!
This new moon also kicks off the Chinese Year of The Rooster. Last year was a Monkey year and it was truly, ahem, bananas. Those sneaky tricks are now in the rearview as we embrace the more structured, orderly, and showy groove of the Rooster. This crowing creature's job is to rouse people from slumber, so here's hoping 2017 gets more folks woke!
On Sunday, motivator Mars does a costume change, doffing dreamy Pisces' tie-dyed caftan in favor of go-getter Aries' bright red power suit. Got goals? We know you do. And with Mars in this most potent position until March 9, let the resolution revolution commence! Mars in Aries is in it to win it. One catch: Competition could get cutthroat and tempers could flare if we forget to play fair.