Today is Michelle Obama’s birthday. [Cue glitter gun.] The first lady turned 53, and I’m proud to call her a fellow Capricorn. Her final birthday in the White House comes with only three days left in one of the toughest professional positions in the world. POTUS already shared an adorably sweet birthday shout-out to his wife on Twitter. Since then several celebrities have followed suit on both Twitter and Instagram. Michelle’s fan club deserves a fan club of its own. It’s doubtful she’ll do anything big given that her family is leaving for Palm Springs on Friday to start a much-needed vacation at the conclusion of her husband’s second term. But if she were to leave Sasha, Malia, and Barack at home for the night, we have a couple of ideas about what she’d do, and who she’d do it with. For example, a ladies' night in with Ellen would be perfect, since they bicker like besties anyway. Oprah would host a killer power brunch. Missy Elliott could take FLOTUS out for karaoke, since James Corden already showed us what they can do together. Obviously Beyoncé would throw the best theme party, because they're both obsessed with each other. I dare to dream. You can check out some of the heartfelt birthday messages, below.
To the girl from the South Side who took on a role she didn't ask for and made it her own: Happy Birthday, Michelle. I love you. pic.twitter.com/lvjfx418hn— President Obama (@POTUS) January 17, 2017
Gotta take a moment to appreciate the ever wonderful @MichelleObama on her birthday ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5UDm6vGVsD— Lianne La Havas (@liannelahavas) January 17, 2017
Screaming Happy Birthday to my fav @michelleobama ??I hope you are enjoying ur day today. Love u lots!! My FLOTUS f… pic.twitter.com/9AjBtFjZKl— LA LA (@lala) January 17, 2017
