Autumn also told BuzzFeed that Shelly even put in the extra thought to make a chocolate cake, because it had "serotonin in it to help her with Brooke’s first period." Brooke was also given a hefty supply of tampons and pads during her party — and if you've ever had to buy menstrual products, you'll know that getting a free supply is about the best gift you can get. Understandably, Autumn's tweet from the party has gone viral, as other Twitter users began heaping praise on the Lee family for teaching that getting your period is nothing to be ashamed of. In fact, it's cause for celebration. After all, getting your period isn't always fun, so why not make the most of it?