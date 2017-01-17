Though getting your first period is a big deal for many of us, there's still a lot of stigma attached to something that's normal and completely natural. Instead of teaching her daughter that a period is something you need to hide, one Florida mom, Shelly Lee, celebrated her 12-year-old daughter Brooke's first period with a surprise party, complete with a cake. Shelly told BuzzFeed that she threw the party because her daughter "was anxious to have her period. I wanted to make this event a little more fun!" Brooke's cousin, Autumn, posted photos from the party to Twitter and the internet has since fallen in love with the Lees and their support for Brooke.
Brooke started her period today & my family is super extra ?? pic.twitter.com/ed14gNrgKf— Ahhdum (@autumn1shea) January 10, 2017
Autumn also told BuzzFeed that Shelly even put in the extra thought to make a chocolate cake, because it had "serotonin in it to help her with Brooke’s first period." Brooke was also given a hefty supply of tampons and pads during her party — and if you've ever had to buy menstrual products, you'll know that getting a free supply is about the best gift you can get. Understandably, Autumn's tweet from the party has gone viral, as other Twitter users began heaping praise on the Lee family for teaching that getting your period is nothing to be ashamed of. In fact, it's cause for celebration. After all, getting your period isn't always fun, so why not make the most of it?
