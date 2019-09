Let's make one thing clear: Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) is a real, if loosely-defined and often-confusing, thing, but that doesn't mean it's a catch-all excuse for everything that goes down in women's bodies during the menstrual cycle. Yet, of course, the myth that PMS makes you volatile remains. Now U by Kotex is taking on this stigma in its latest ad, above. The #ItsNotMyPeriod campaign challenges people to try to pinpoint whether or not women are on their periods, solely based on their behavior.The ad follows a group of men and women as they react to a skit, in which one woman acts dramatically and responds to her coworkers with anger and frustration. The viewers are asked to identify who they believe is on their period, and all of them point out this one performer, calling her bossy and bitchy, among other things. (It's honestly hard to watch this go down so predictably.)If that moment makes you squirm, you're not alone. It's nothing new to say that women in general too often get stuck with labels like "irrational," "short-tempered," and the oh-so vague "emotional." And the "oh, she must be on the rag" excuse is just that much more infuriating.Then, in what you might call a twist, the viewers of the skit are asked whom they perceive to be the group's leader and with whom they'd personally prefer to work. Their answers remain the same: They all pretty much pick the "bossy" woman.