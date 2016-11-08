As the viewers talk through why they chose the woman who's "on her period" as the woman they'd like to work with (she had good ideas, she communicated them to her team, she appears passionate about her work) something clicks for them: It just might be this woman's personality — not her period — that dictates her behavior.



"It must feel awful," one male participant says. "It takes away the validity of the statement." The female viewers agree: There are reasons besides menstruation that a woman might act a certain way. "It could be anything else, but my period," one woman says.



The ad really spells its message out, and it's an important one to remember: No matter how you feel during your period, you shouldn't be judged for your emotions — and, beyond that, you shouldn't feel obligated to blame your period if you do feel strongly about something. Just live your life through your cycle as unapologetically as you want.

