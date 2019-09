This Cult-Favorite Foundation Is Now Available In 40 Inclusive Shades

Fans of the long-wearing liquid foundation already know what a godsend it is for the full-coverage set. The award-winning formula, which promises — you guessed it — 24 hours-worth of smooth, blendable, cake-free bliss, is about as good as foundation gets. And now, with five new shades joining the original range of 35, even more women (and men) across the globe will have access to their perfect match. The only drawback? With 40 variations to choose from, you’ll probably want to pick your potion in person rather than taking a gamble online. But if you’re feeling lucky — or just can’t wait— the new colors are available for $47 at Ulta Beauty now.