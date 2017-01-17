This Cult-Favorite Foundation Is Now Available In 40 Inclusive Shades

For a long time, foundation shades were limited to “fair,” “light,” “medium,” and “deep” — without much room for the nuances in between. Not exactly inclusive, to say the least. Luckily, the situation has slowly but surely improved over the years, with popular brands like Kat Von D and Bobbi Brown beefing up its offerings to suit a wider range of skin tones. Now, we can add Lancôme to the list of brands looking to create a solution: The French cosmetics company is beefing up its beloved Teint Idole Ultra 24H line with shade additions aplenty.
HELLO LADIES! We know that finding the perfect shade for your complexion can be tough. A woman needs options! So, here there are: 40 of them! With 40 shades of Teint Idole Ultra Wear, there is one perfect for you. Pure proof of the power of makeup. Powerful, n’est-ce pas? #Lancome #TeintIdoleUltraWear #Foundation #MakeUpIsMyPower
Fans of the long-wearing liquid foundation already know what a godsend it is for the full-coverage set. The award-winning formula, which promises — you guessed it — 24 hours-worth of smooth, blendable, cake-free bliss, is about as good as foundation gets. And now, with five new shades joining the original range of 35, even more women (and men) across the globe will have access to their perfect match. The only drawback? With 40 variations to choose from, you’ll probably want to pick your potion in person rather than taking a gamble online. But if you’re feeling lucky — or just can’t wait— the new colors are available for $47 at Ulta Beauty now.
