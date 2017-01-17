Story from Pop Culture

This Is What Diego Luna & Suki Waterhouse Have In Common

Meghan De Maria
It looks like Diego Luna and Suki Waterhouse have the same taste in getaways. The pair were spotted vacationing in Tulum, Mexico over the weekend, locked in what seemed like a more than friendly embrace. Neither party have commented on the rumors, which led us to do a little investigating: Are they really in the same place, at the same time?
Clue A: They each shared photos of the tropical paradise on their respective Instagram accounts.

El cielo esta tarde en la Ciudad de México!!

A photo posted by diegoluna_ (@diegoluna_) on

Waking up in paradise!! #tulummexico

A photo posted by diegoluna_ (@diegoluna_) on

Clue B: In one of Waterhouse's Instagram photos, she appears to be wearing the same shirt as in the paparazzi shots.

@azuliktulum

A photo posted by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse) on

Cenote ⭐️ @azuliktulum

A photo posted by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse) on

Clue C: The actors have reportedly been linked in the past, too. Ultimately, the actors haven't released details about any relationship between them, but if anyone deserves a vacation, it's these two. Luna's film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story earned more than $900 million worldwide, and Waterhouse has three films and a TV miniseries coming out this year. When asked for comment, Waterhouse's rep told Refinery29 via email, "We do not comment on our client’s [sic] personal lives." A rep for Luna did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment. We will update this post when we obtain a response.
