Niecy Nash Had The Perfect Answer When A Man Asked Her Why Women Get Nail Art

When we heard that TNT was picking up Claws , a Rashida Jones-produced show centered around a Florida nail salon and starring Niecy Nash, we doubled down on our nail art Pinterest boards. After all, we have to get ours looking their best in preparation for the show's big premiere. During the Television Critics Association winter press tour, Nash and the rest of the cast (Karrueche Tran and Carrie Preston included) were fielding questions about the show when a critic asked, "But why do nail art, if men don’t like it?" Nash didn't hold anything back in her response : "Who cares what men think? We want to do what we want to do."