Girls' star Jemima Kirke and her husband Michael Mosberg have parted ways, People reports. The couple has been married for seven years.
Kirke, who fans know best as her Girls character Jessa Johansson, wed Mosberg, a former lawyer, in 2009. They share two children together: daughter Rafaella Israel and son Memphis.
The couple met when Kirke was in her 20s, during a stint in rehab for “everything … partying,” the actress told the Telegraph last February.
At the time of the interview, she told the publication that Mosberg was in the process of setting up a rehab center, The Hook Recovery Center, which is set to open this year in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Kirke also said that she had started drinking again, socially — a decision about which her estranged husband was initially worried.
“Mike was nervous at first. He said, ‘Look, I would never tell you what to do; you are an adult — just don’t f--k it up.’ He had every right to be scared, he knew my story,” she told the Telegraph. “But I was a different person back then. I was in my early 20s. I didn’t have children.”
Advertisement