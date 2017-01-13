We know. We, too, are guilty of assuming that Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. live charmed lives, free from all the ills of 2017. When the erstwhile prom king and queen aren't taking their kids faux-snow sledding by day, aren't they just secretly slaying vampires by night and basking in a soft '90s glow that has never left their sides? Nope: Turns out, they are real people whose kids are often messy and sometimes get sick.
E! News reports that Gellar spent last night in the emergency room with her and Prinze's 5-year-old son, Rocky James Prinze. Rocky had come down with a bad virus and wound up being rushed to the hospital when he started having trouble breathing. "It was a long night and apparently a nasty virus," Gellar told People, "but thankfully Rocky was released. I'm not going to lie, watching your child not be able to breathe, is the most helpless I have ever felt." Poor kid. Fortunately, Rocky seems to be on the mend. And at least he got to spend his time in the hospital hanging with the one true star of 1980s television (no, not his mom, wrong decade, get with it): Inspector Gadget.
Thank goodness for #iphones and #inspectorgadget when your little one is sick in the ER. (He's better and resting at home now #nastyvirus) pic.twitter.com/0AZlCBxtlk— Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) January 13, 2017
