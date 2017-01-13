If you're not famous enough to get into a party, just pretend you're someone else. Yes, that sounds like patently bad advice. But apparently, it once worked for Ed Sheeran. In an interview with New York's 92.3 AMP Radio, Sheeran revealed that he once pretended to be Calvin Harris to get into a party at Madonna's manager's house. Harris and Sheeran look nothing alike — but somehow, the plan still worked. "It was at a time when no one knew what he looked like, just the DJ name, and I was with my cousin and Rita Ora," Sheeran explained in the interview. "Rita Ora was with Calvin Harris at this point. She said, 'Calvin's on the list, and I know he's not coming, so just say that you're him." Who would have thought that Rita Ora would be Sheeran's fairy godmother? Apparently, it was quite the party, too — Sheeran noted that even Prince was there. We're not sure if Harris would enjoy this story as much as we do — after all, Sheeran is friends with Harris' ex, Taylor Swift. Still, we hope he'd appreciate the humor in the fact that someone who's most definitely not his doppelganger was able to name-drop him to go to a party.
