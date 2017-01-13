Thanks to Jessica Biel and Bryan Cranston, we now know what a soap opera written by Kanye West would be like. When the two stars appeared on the Late Late Show with James Corden, they performed a sketch called "The Bold and The Lyrical" that used West's lyrics as the dialogue of a fake soap opera. In this case, West's music was used to set the mood for a wedding scene gone wrong. Now, I ain't sayin' Biel's bride was a gold digger, but she definitely took Cranston's money. While also having an affair with some other guy, played by Corden, who just couldn't hold his peace.
Instead, Corden quoted a little "Runaway" to ask her to, well, run away with him as fast as she can. Something she just wasn't interested in. "You should be honored by my lateness," Corden told her, just as West insists on "Stronger." Cranston, on the other hand, thought his bride-to-be should pick him based on what he's done for her. “I made that bitch famous!” Cranston claimed. “Whoa, whoa, whoa," Corden said interrupting the scene. "You can’t call her that." “No, no, no, that is genuine Kanye West lyrics,” Cranston said of the "Famous" lines. “It’s about Taylor Swift.” Corden then offered Cranston a piece of advice: “You don’t want to take on that squad! Believe me.” Wise words, Corden.
