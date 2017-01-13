MLB Player Matt Garza Lectures Jessica Chastain About Birth Control

#BirthControl is no longer covered by health insurance. Congrats USA, you're doing your part to keep women out of the work force. #smfh ?— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 13, 2017
It's called abstinence, a word that has been forgotten amongst this generation... it's the best contraceptive... #juatsaying https://t.co/OgKg1qQmln— Matt garza (@Gdeuceswild) January 13, 2017
@Gdeuceswild I lost a child w serious birth defects. Genetic counselor told us high risk of it happening again. My hub & I end intimacy?!— Amie (@amiehartnett) January 13, 2017
@iFlopSets @Gdeuceswild @jes_chastain so glad you know what is good and bad for girls PLEASE TELL ME MORE pic.twitter.com/lju49p4nTS— Stangle's Kid (@lisasaurstomp) January 13, 2017
@iFlopSets @lisasaurstomp @Gdeuceswild @jes_chastain awesome advice from a guy that doesn't have a uterus!— Rad Wolf MacAwesome (@RadMacawesome) January 13, 2017
.@Gdeuceswild Yeahhh. How many ppl do you know who are abstinent? Don't lecture women about abstinence...especially when you had a kid at 18— Nick Bolton (@NickBolton13) January 13, 2017
@Gdeuceswild @jes_chastain didn't you have a child in high school, or soon after, or is that a lie ?— Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) January 13, 2017
@DJPaMCMa @PleiadesNebulae @mslauren2930 @Gdeuceswild Matt has had sex precisely six times pic.twitter.com/NDqHvBxTkV— Haver (@HaverOfOpinions) January 13, 2017
If you are not ready to provide for a family, if you want to finish school, if you want to build a career, protect yourself. #IUD @PPact— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 13, 2017
A low income woman should be responsible for $150 a month? Try again.— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 13, 2017
Thats how you keep women poor & out of the workforce #BirthControl https://t.co/6F5TWSZpVe