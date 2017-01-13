Justin Bieber Sent Mark Wahlberg His Calvin Klein Ads

Mark Wahlberg did not appreciate getting these photos from Justin Bieber. Wahlberg revealed on Conan Wednesday that Bieber sent him the images from his Calvin Klein ads — without warning. "He did send me the pictures and I was like, 'You don't send a guy pictures like this in your underwear,'" Wahlberg told Conan O'Brien. He also stressed, though, that Bieber is "a very nice young man." (Apparently, though, not nice enough to date Wahlberg's daughter. The star recently told Ellen DeGeneres that when his daughter suggested she'd marry Bieber one day, his response was "over both your dead bodies." Harsh.) "People give him flack for growing up in the spotlight and they say he has a bit of an attitude, but look at the look on my face, I mean, I was the biggest punk in the world," Wahlberg said of Bieber. "He's very nice and young and polite compared to what I was." It's no surprise that Bieber would want Wahlberg's approval. Wahlberg became a legend in his own right for his Calvin Klein ads, so it makes sense that Bieber would want to emulate his iconic brooding look. And if you're wondering about the expression Wahlberg made in those iconic photos, your guesses might be closer than you think. O'Brien suggested that Wahlberg was making "the face you make when you squeeze your sack." "That was not one of my proudest moments," Wahlberg admitted. Check out the Conan clip below.
