This Beauty Set Will Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth — In More Ways Than One

Love and beauty have a special relationship — and it's never more apparent than on Valentine's Day. (Think about it: Why else have we been seeing a surge in heart-shaped makeup and bath launches these last few weeks?) But there's also one universal treat practically synonymous with the holiday: chocolate — and yet, you rarely see the two indulgences together.
Luckily, Farmacy Beauty is changing all that. The natural skin-care brand hooked up with Raaka Chocolate to create a Limited-Edition Sweet Lips Box Set, which is packed with three of its best-selling, plant-based lip balms and correlating chocolate bar flavors — and it is sweet. The hydrating lip treatments are infused with castor seed and sunflower oil, so they're already perfect for the season (hi winter, you skin-drying jerk). But the delicious scents — apple rosemary, lavender mint, and strawberry basil — reach a whole new olfactory level when paired with the matching artisanal sweets. Chocolate with hints of fruit and herbs? Yes, please. At $48, we do realize it may seem like a steep price to pay for a few lip balms and sweet treats. But for us, there's no better way to say "I love you" — whether to yourself or someone else — than with gourmet chocolate bars and luxe beauty products. That, our friends, is priceless.
