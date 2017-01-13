Jaden Smith Suggests That He’s Leaving L.A.

Jaden Smith hinted that he is leaving Los Angeles in an Instagram Live video that has since been deleted. According to the New York Daily News, Smith said in the recording that he was in a DMV parking lot Smith, and appeared to suggest that he'd "failed" his father, Will Smith, adding that L.A. doesn't foster creativity in youth.
"It's going to be so funny to tell my dad that I've failed straight up," Smith said in the video. Smith also said that he was "about to move out of L.A." "It's hard these days to really create the life that you want for yourself, because there's nobody here that's really, like, supporting the youth or the youth's creativity," he added. Smith also mentioned that he wants to do something "really, really dope" at the end of this year. It's not the first time Smith has mentioned leaving the city. On Wednesday, he tweeted that he planned to leave Los Angeles "one day."
Bro I just woke up in the basas im bout to be on the way— Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) January 12, 2017
It's not clear what Smith believes he "failed" at, but we hope he feels encouraged soon. Smith is incredibly talented and is a role model to so many people. And if what we've seen from his parents is any indication, his father and mother are both incredibly supportive of him and his sister, Willow. Whatever's going on, we hope Smith can work through it. A rep for Jaden Smith did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment. We will update this story when we obtain a response.
