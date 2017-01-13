Twinning With Your BFF May Be Fun, But Maybe Don’t Do It With A Colleague

If you worry about what to wear to work, remember that your outfit isn't being broadcast to millions of viewers. (Sometimes, those viewers can get pretty nasty.) When a pair of newscasters got ready for their shifts, little did they know that they'd be twinning in white tops. Cute? Sure. Not a big deal? Wrong. Between scenes during a broadcast on Australia's Nine Network, newscaster and meteorologist Amber Sherlock had a meltdown when she saw that Julie Snook, another presenter on the show, was wearing white. If that wasn't enough to stoke the fire, the segment's guest, psychologist Sandy Rea, was also wearing white. The nerve.
In a video of the behind-the-scenes exchange, Sherlock can be seen saying, "I need Julie to put a jacket on because we're all in white. I asked her before we came on. Julie, you need to put a jacket on." It's a little hard to watch and definitely unprofessional. Snook apologizes, saying that she'd been slammed for the past two hours, but Sherlock doesn't let up: "It's fine, Sandy, but there can’t be three of us, and I’ve made this clear two and a half hours ago." To add insult to injury, Sherlock suggests that Snook put on a jacket and adds another barb. "The wardrobe girls would be furious downstairs," she says. Rea can be seen laughing uncomfortably and offers to put on a jacket. In the end, producers hand Snook a jacket and the three women snap back to attention before the cameras roll. Smiles all around. Since the footage leaked, both Snook and Sherlock have released statements. "Live TV can be a pretty stressful beast, at times," Sherlock said to Australia's 9Honey. "And as anyone knows, it’s never much fun rocking up to work or to a party in the same outfit as one of your colleagues or friends. I probably overreacted with the pressure of presenting a live news bulletin. Thank goodness we had psychologist Sandy Rea around afterwards!" "Amber and I are good friends, and I really enjoy working with her. News is a fast-moving environment and sometimes these things happen," Snook said. “What can I say? Amber and I just really love white!" If any newscasters out there are looking for the perfect on-air dress, may we make a suggestion?
