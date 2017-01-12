Why Demi Lovato Has Been In Kenya

Demi Lovato may be known for her powerful voice, but the singer has another major passion: Charity work. The 24-year-old spent the second week of the new year in Kenya, doing work with women and children. Working in tandem with the WE Movement — a charity she's worked with in the past — Lovato was meeting Kenyan families and visiting Maasai Mara, a large game reserve area in the country.
According to their site, she raised almost $80,000 for WE Charity through her personal donations, celebrity appearances, and a boutique auction (she designed and sold a custom bracelet to benefit an empowerment center in Kenya). Lovato was one of 2016's top charitable donors, and it's clear she aims to keep that up in 2017. Her cheerful and inspiring pictures on her Instagram from the trip speak for themselves.
She captioned the photo below of her with a Kenyan woman: "Women helping women. One of the most incredible moments of this trip. Thank you @Ryanbolton for capturing this beautiful moment with one of the mama's!! I love this so much." On Ryan Bolton's personal Instagram (he is a photographer that is traveling with Lovato) he elaborated on the moment sharing: "So, the reason I'm in Kenya is to capture moments with Demi Lovato. Surprise! Demi has been working tirelessly to empower mamas in Kenya by selling rafiki necklaces that are made by the mamas on her world tour. Here's a tender moment of the mamas thanking Demi for everything she's done. I can't wait to share more with you and @wemovement."
