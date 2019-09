Why Demi Lovato Has Been In Kenya

Demi Lovato may be known for her powerful voice, but the singer has another major passion: Charity work. The 24-year-old spent the second week of the new year in Kenya, doing work with women and children. Working in tandem with the WE Movement — a charity she's worked with in the past — Lovato was meeting Kenyan families and visiting Maasai Mara, a large game reserve area in the country.

According to their site , she raised almost $80,000 for WE Charity through her personal donations, celebrity appearances, and a boutique auction (she designed and sold a custom bracelet to benefit an empowerment center in Kenya). Lovato was one of 2016's top charitable donors , and it's clear she aims to keep that up in 2017. Her cheerful and inspiring pictures on her Instagram from the trip speak for themselves.