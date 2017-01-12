Little Big Town Singer Kimberly Schlapman Welcomes Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order for Kimberly Schlapman. The Little Big Town singer has welcomed a daughter, Dolly Grace, into the family, People reports. Dolly is the second child for Schlapman and her husband, Stephen. The pair have been married for 10 years. A rep for the band told People that the couple's first daughter, Daisy Pearl, asked Santa for another baby in the family. "Kimberly and Steve were able to welcome home a baby girl in this new year with a successful domestic adoption," the spokesperson told the magazine. Schlapman shared a photo of the happy family on Facebook to celebrate the news. "The New Year brought our family new love. We're so excited to introduce you to Daisy's little sister, Dolly Grace," she captioned the image. Her fellow Little Big Town bandmember Karen Fairchild shared the same photo on Instagram. With the same name as one of country's biggest legends, it looks like little Dolly is destined to love music just as much as her mom.
Advertisement