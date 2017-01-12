At this point, the E! Network has a steady supply of Kardashian antics feeding its daily broadcast. In addition to the original Keeping Up With the Kardashians, there's I Am Cait, Rob & Chyna, and the soon-to-be Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian, not to mention when the sisters "took" Miami and New York. Now, among these shows, which might Khloé Kardashian like the least? James Corden, the television host who brought us Carpool Karaoke, found out for you. In a game titled "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," the late-night host asked Kardashian to name her least favorite E! show out of these three: Rob & Chyna, I Am Cait, and Sex With Brody. I, like Khloé, and presumably a number of you, did not know a show called Sex With Brody existed. (The series, which lasted for all of four episodes in 2015, was a call-in talk show about coitus with Brody Jenner.) The premise of the game forces the guest two either spill some great truth or chow down on various nasties, including cod sperm. Initially, Kardashian named Sex With Brody, which she also didn't know existed. It's a convenient cop-out, but the truth-telling Kardashian quickly made a far better choice. She picked Rob & Chyna.
“I did not even know Sex with Brody was a show, so I guess let’s say Sex with Brody...And Rob & Chyna. I'll say two," she said. Kardashian didn't even have to name her brother's reality show! She could have just left it at Brody Jenner's short-lived talk show. This sort of response seems to indicate that she disliked Rob & Chyna much that she just needed to get it out there. As People points out, Kardashian herself appeared on Rob & Chyna, so the admission runs deep. So, Khloé, a follow-up: what do you think about Rob & Chyna coming back for a second season? Watch the clip of the admission, below.
