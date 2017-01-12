It's 2017, and girl bands are back. (Or, as we like to call them, incredibly talented groups of women musicians.) And we have three of the most kick-ass young artists of our day to thank. Lorde, Charli XCX, and Carly Rae Jepsen met up last month at an Ally Coalition benefit show in New York, where they performed to help raise money to support the young LGBTQ community. They snapped a picture backstage, and that photo started circulating on Twitter this month after it was shared by a Charli XCX fan news account. Things took off from there.
Lorde reacted to the photo, asking the other two ladies, "can we form a hot girl band one day?" Jepsen simply replied, "Hell yes." Then an enthusiastic Charli chimed in, "WE ARE A HOT GIRL BAND!!! promise me no ones gonna go solo????" While we're not totally sure just how serious the women are, we're crossing our fingers that they mean what they said. At the very least, I don't think it's outrageous to expect to see an onstage collaboration in the near future. Both Lorde and Charli are set to perform at New York's Governors Ball in June — and we can't imagine why Carly wouldn't swing by to get this whole girl band thing rolling.
@lorde @carlyraejepsen WE ARE A HOT GIRL BAND!!! promise me no ones gonna go solo????— CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) January 10, 2017
Advertisement