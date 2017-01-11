The video for Brandon Jenner's "In the Stars," which was written for his wife Leah, features the couple on a date. The camera follows them as they drive to a carnival, enjoy the rides, and play games. They cuddle on the ferris wheel, and she wins them a stuffed animal. It's so simple but so heartwarming. "You’ll never need to face the world alone," the lyrics go. "I’m always here to overcome your fears with you. Inside my arms you have a home." Just try to make it to the hug at the end while he sings "I love you" without crying.
Brandon, the son of Caitlyn Jenner, has been married to Leah since 2012. They have a one-and-a-half-year-old girl named Eva James.
