Model and actress Molly Sims gave birth to a third child named Grey Douglas Stuber on Tuesday, People reports. She posted a photo of herself with the sleepy baby in her arms to Instagram. "Welcome to the world Grey Douglas Stuber 1.10.17," she wrote. "Words do not express how grateful and happy we are to have another piece of magic added to our little tribe!" Though Sims conceived all her children naturally, she has struggled to get pregnant, freezing her eggs and using IVF when she didn't think natural conception would work. She's also talked about suffering from thyroid problems during her first pregnancy, losing hope when it took longer than she expected to conceive her second child, and being anxious about giving birth at 43. But now, she and her husband Scott Stuber are the proud parents of three healthy kids. Grey has an older brother named Brooks Alan and an older sister named Scarlett May. But the family's stopping there, she told People. "My husband is getting a vasectomy, but he doesn’t know it yet."
