In an interview for People's Mom Talk video series, model and actress Molly Sims opened up about suffering through a thyroid problem that went undiagnosed during her first pregnancy.
“With my first pregnancy, I ended up gaining 85 lbs. and had a bad thyroid problem that no one diagnosed throughout the whole pregnancy until four months later,” she told People.
The thyroid, a butterfly-shaped gland found in the base of your neck, plays a huge role in your overall health. It secretes hormones (T3 and T4) that go into your blood, affecting multiple bodily processes, such as your metabolism, heart rate, temperature, and more. The American Thyroid Association estimates that about 20 million Americans have some form of thyroid disease. And, like Sims, up to 60% of those with thyroid disease are unaware of their condition, often because the symptoms, such as weight gain or loss, fatigue, mood issues, brain fog, and more, can seem vague.
All of these symptoms can easily be attributed to other things. Sims, for example, attributed her sudden weight gain and fatigue to pregnancy alone — as did her doctors.
“I kept saying 'I'm really tired' and [the response was] 'oh sweetie, you're just pregnant,” she told People.
The cause of thyroid issues remains largely unknown, but it's also not unheard of for pregnancy to sometimes bring on thyroid problems — or just make a mild thyroid issue more apparent, because the hormonal changes that occur during pregnancy can, in turn, affect your thyroid gland.
It's not clear whether Sims developed a thyroid issue during or before pregnancy, but one thing's for certain: We're glad she finally received a diagnosis. Thyroid issues, once diagnosed, can be treated with medications that your doctor can prescribe.
