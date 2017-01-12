Omarosa Manigault, the former Apprentice star Trump has appointed as a public engagement official, is in the teaser for Say Yes to the Dress's upcoming season. And she's bringing the drama. "Randy’s never worked with a bride like Lady O," she says. "Randy’s about to get hit in the head by four bibles." Manigault got engaged to pastor John Allen Newman last summer, according to Us Weekly, and started looking at dresses months ago if her Instagram is any indication. The video also includes a celebrity of a very different variety, Claudia Oshry, who runs the Instagram "Girl With No Job." Singer and daughter of Rob Schneider Elle King rounds out the star-studded cast. And if the celebrities aren't enough entertainment, it looks like there's plenty of fights between Randy and one of the consultants. The new season begins on February 25 on TLC.
Advertisement