Full House‘s Aunt Becky Is The Real Life Mom Of A Beauty Vlogger

It doesn’t matter how much time has passed since the ‘90s or how many disappointing reboots the show gets: We’ll always not-so-secretly want to hang out with Full House’s Aunt Becky. Her sense of humor, unflappable cool, and shockingly-good hair (despite being in the era of teased bangs) made it easy to understand why Uncle Jesse was so in love with her. But, somehow, we missed the fact that Aunt Becky — err, we mean actress Lori Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky — has a 17-year-old daughter who’s not only her spitting image, but also a popular beauty YouTuber. Olivia Giannulli, who goes by the name Olivia Jade, has over 643,000 subscribers. Clearly, they come for the cheerful, easy-to-follow makeup tutorials and stay for the Aunt Becky cameos. We personally recommend the “Teaching My Mom Slang Terms of 2016” video if you want to see the mother-daughter duo in hilarious action. More than just being Loughlin’s mini-me, Giannulli is also seriously talented in the ways of makeup. She has a great eye for the dewy, natural, no-makeup makeup we all aspire to master, and her chipper, soft-spoken demeanor gives her how-to's and haul videos a strangely-soothing quality. We could practically fall asleep watching her everyday makeup routine or her highlight and contour tips for beginners — but we won’t, because we have a feeling this teen could teach us a thing or two. Aunt Becky, you done good.
