The Golden Globes are a high-pressure situation. Were I ever to attend, I'd definitely be very nervous. Which might make me lean over to the nearest high-profile celebrity and confess something, giddy with anticipation. This is to say that I understand why Octavia Spencer told Casey Affleck she wasn't wearing underwear. For background: Spencer herself recounted this story on Ellen. The Hidden Figures actress wore a pantsuit to the awards ceremony and proudly told host Ellen Degeneres that the ensemble did not include undergarments. Spencer confessed: "I chose to wear a tuxedo and in doing that, I was able to be freer. Less underwear. A lot less underwear." Spencer was so delighted by not wearing skivvies, that it seems she was ready to shout it from the rafters. In lieu of that — she just whispered it to Casey Affleck. "I had so much fun that I bumped into Casey Affleck and I told him, you know...before I knew it I was telling him, you know why I'm happy? I'm not wearing all that underwear," the 46-year-old told Degeneres. "It's like [I'm] probably speaking too much!" No, Octavia, you were speaking the truth. Not wearing underwear is wonderful, and I'm sure Casey Affleck was happy to hear your endorsement of the commando life. I won't even get into the vicious realm of Spanx. (They are vile, I tell you, vile.) Watch the full clip of Spencer's appearance on Ellen, below.