Kelly Ripa Stalked Herself On Pinterest & It Got Emotional

Pinterest can be a dangerous place. It can lead to hours wasted pinning and repinning pictures of hair inspo or dream vacations. It can also lead you down a rabbit hole of images of celebrities' hair, makeup, or outfits. For Kelly Ripa, it led to a combination of both and ended up leaving her quite emotional. On her show, Live With Kelly, the 46-year-old host said that she was innocently searching for pictures of hair when the app suggested an image of herself. "I didn’t ask for it. My name for Pinterest isn’t Kelly Ripa,” she said to the audience, and her guest, Jerry O'Connell. "But Kelly Ripa popped up, suggesting to me that I should try my haircut." Things only went downhill from there. "It's basically a walk down memory lane. And it was so depressing,” Ripa admitted. “I kept showing my husband and going, ‘Look at me here. Look how young I am. Look at our kids. Look at how tiny they are. Look at how good my hair was. Look at how good my outfit was.'" Her husband ,Mark Consuelos, made her snap out of it by telling her that she was falling victim to vanity. Lesson learned: one should always pin with caution.