Got 99 Problems But #HipHopHarryPotter Ain’t One

Erin Donnelly
Think you can tear yourself away from the #GoldenShowerGate jokes for one tiny sec? It's worth it, promise. Though we've often suspected that Harry Potter himself was more the swaying-at-an-Ed-Sheeran-gig than the spitting-out-Wu-Tang-Clan-rhymes type — unlike his alter ego, rap beast Daniel Radcliffe — the J.K. Rowling character has found himself some new street cred. The Comedy Central show @Midnight has kicked off the #HipHopHarryPotter hashtag challenge, and now our feed is filled with Drake and Draco puns. Not that we mind. Who (except perhaps Sir Mix-a-Lot and Nicki Minaj) could object to tweets like "My anaconda don’t want none if you can’t speak parseltongue"?
Actually, it's a mixed bag. Some contributions are clever. Some are lame. And some suggest a shocking inability to judge what is and what is not hip-hop. Gloria Gaynor? Britney Spears? Miley Cyrus? No. 500 points to these tweeters, though. Also: How has "Longbottom jeans" not yet been used?
