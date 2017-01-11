Got 99 Problems But #HipHopHarryPotter Ain’t One

Think you can tear yourself away from the #GoldenShowerGate jokes for one tiny sec? It's worth it, promise. Though we've often suspected that Harry Potter himself was more the swaying-at-an-Ed-Sheeran-gig than the spitting-out-Wu-Tang-Clan-rhymes type — unlike his alter ego, rap beast Daniel Radcliffe — the J.K. Rowling character has found himself some new street cred. The Comedy Central show @Midnight has kicked off the #HipHopHarryPotter hashtag challenge, and now our feed is filled with Drake and Draco puns. Not that we mind. Who (except perhaps Sir Mix-a-Lot and Nicki Minaj) could object to tweets like "My anaconda don’t want none if you can’t speak parseltongue"?
My anaconda don’t want none if you can’t speak parseltongue @midnight #HipHopHarryPotter— Cameron (@castielspizza_) January 11, 2017
Actually, it's a mixed bag. Some contributions are clever. Some are lame. And some suggest a shocking inability to judge what is and what is not hip-hop. Gloria Gaynor? Britney Spears? Miley Cyrus? No. 500 points to these tweeters, though. Also: How has "Longbottom jeans" not yet been used?
I like big mutts and I cannot lie - Hagrid #HipHopHarryPotter @midnight— be a patriot! (@RealMikeTammaro) January 11, 2017
Rain Drop— $NADNAD (@dandans_dlt) January 11, 2017
Drop Top
Harry almost made a Dursley pop!
#HipHopHarryPotter @midnight
Stop by Roscoe's for chicken and quaffles @midnight #HipHopHarryPotter— Not-So-Bad Hombre (@StrikeLowry) January 11, 2017
They see me, Rowling #HipHopHarryPotter @midnight— Justin_my_Converse (@justinconverse5) January 11, 2017
B-I-G P-O-T-T-A— Damien F. Capps (@mrdamienfcapps) January 11, 2017
In class to learn D-A-D-A
Dolores Umbridge mad 'cuz I'm sayin'
Voldemort's back
And Hogwarts is in danja#HipHopHarryPotter
I like the way you work it (No Diggory)#HipHopHarryPotter— Tim Jones (@TheRealTLLJ) January 11, 2017
